News
Completion Of Divestment Of And Change Of Interest in Company Holding Ascendas Innovation Towers In China
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 10, 2021 18:21
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Completion of divestment of and change of interest In company holding Ascendas Innovation Towers
|Announcement Reference
|SG210210OTHR8PVU
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.