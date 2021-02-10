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News

CapitaLand China Trust - Completion Of The Proposed Acquisition Of The Company Which Holds Ascendas Innovation Towers

10 Feb 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 10, 2021 18:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CLCT - Completion of proposed acquisition of company which holds Ascendas Innovation Towers
Announcement Reference SG210210OTHRSYGJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT), has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 536,548 bytes)
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