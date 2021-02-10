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News

CapitaLand China Trust - Completion Of Divestment Of The Company Which Holds CapitaMall Minzhongleyuan

10 Feb 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 10, 2021 18:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CLCT - Completion of divestment of the company which holds CapitaMall Minzhongleyuan
Announcement Reference SG210210OTHRO6IN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT), has today issued an announcement on the above as attached forinformation.

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