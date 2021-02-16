News
Ascendas India Trust - Proposed Acquisition Of aVance 6 At HITEC City, Hyderabad
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 16, 2021 7:15
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AIT-Proposed Acquisition of aVance 6 at HITEC City, Hyderabad
|Announcement Reference
|SG210216OTHRJJYF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("AIT"), has today issued the announcement, press release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.