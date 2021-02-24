News
Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 24, 2021 6:09
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG210224OTHRQODO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:
1) News Release - CapitaLand posts S$1.57 billion net loss for FY 2020 mainly due to revaluation losses and impairments
2) 2020 Full Year Financial Statements Announcement
3) Presentation Slides - FY 2020 Financial Results
4) CapitaLand Property Portfolio as at 31 December 2020