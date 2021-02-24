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News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

24 Feb 2021 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 24, 2021 6:09
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG210224OTHRQODO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:

1) News Release - CapitaLand posts S$1.57 billion net loss for FY 2020 mainly due to revaluation losses and impairments
2) 2020 Full Year Financial Statements Announcement
3) Presentation Slides - FY 2020 Financial Results
4) CapitaLand Property Portfolio as at 31 December 2020

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 119,515 bytes)
  2. Financials (Size: 216,081 bytes)
  3. Presentation (Size: 216,081 bytes)
  4. Property Portfolio (Size: 216,081 bytes)
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