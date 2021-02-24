News
Announcement Pursuant To Rule 706A Of The Listing Manual
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 24, 2021 6:23
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Announcement pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual
|Announcement Reference
|SG210224OTHRVO4N
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.