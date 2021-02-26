News
CapitaLand China Trust - Completion Of The Proposed Acquisition Of The Company Which Holds Ascendas Innovation Hub
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 26, 2021 17:40
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CLCT - Completion of proposed acquisition of the company which holds Ascendas Innovation Hub
|Announcement Reference
|SG210226OTHR1CS0
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT), has today issued an announcement on the above as attached forinformation.