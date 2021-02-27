News
Ascott Residence Trust - Completion Of Acquisition Of Student Accommodation Property In Atlanta
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 27, 2021 3:19
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST - COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF STUDENT ACCOMMODATION PROPERTY IN ATLANTA
|Announcement Reference
|SG210227OTHR0W9H
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust, have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.