News
DBS Vickers Pulse Of Asia Conference 2021 (5 January 2021)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 4, 2021 17:23
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|DBS Vickers Pulse of Asia Conference 2021 (5 January 2021)
|Announcement Reference
|SG210104OTHRVQ4D
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.