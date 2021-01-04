CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Change Of Interest In Company Holding The Ascendas Xinsu Portfolio In China

04 Jan 2021 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 4, 2021 17:58
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change of interest in Company holding the Ascendas Xinsu Portfolio in China
Announcement Reference SG210104OTHRFBGT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 104,662 bytes)
Back to top