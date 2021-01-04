News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Completion Of The Proposed Acquisition Of The Company Which Holds The Ascendas Xinsu Portfolio
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 4, 2021 17:59
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Completion of Proposed Acquisition of Company which holds Ascendas Xinsu Portfolio
|Announcement Reference
|SG210104OTHR9OTR
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information