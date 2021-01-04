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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Completion Of The Proposed Acquisition Of The Company Which Holds The Ascendas Xinsu Portfolio

04 Jan 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 4, 2021 17:59
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion of Proposed Acquisition of Company which holds Ascendas Xinsu Portfolio
Announcement Reference SG210104OTHR9OTR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information

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