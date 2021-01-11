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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Divestment Of The Company Which Holds CapitaMall Minzhongleyuan

11 Jan 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 11, 2021 18:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Divestment of the Company which holds CapitaMall Minzhongleyuan
Announcement Reference SG210111OTHR8LZH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 361,130 bytes)
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