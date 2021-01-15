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Ascott Residence Trust - Profit Guidance On Unaudited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2020

15 Jan 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 15, 2021 19:15
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST - PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
Announcement Reference SG210115OTHRNFRF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascott Residence Trust have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 94,118 bytes)
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