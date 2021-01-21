News
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 21, 2021 6:28
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG210121OTHR2MW8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ("CICT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CICT's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020, as attached for information:(1) News Release - CICT's 4Q 2020 distributable income up 26.8% year-on-year;(2) 2020 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement;(3) Presentation Slides - 4Q and Full Year 2020 Financial Results; and(4) Presentation Slides - 4Q and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Annexes - Property Information).