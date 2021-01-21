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CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation

21 Jan 2021 Back
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 21, 2021 6:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust - Asset Valuation
Announcement Reference SG210121OTHRH4HH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ("CICT"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 199,568 bytes)
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