News
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation
|Announcement Title
|Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 21, 2021 6:30
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust - Asset Valuation
|Announcement Reference
|SG210121OTHRH4HH
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ("CICT"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.