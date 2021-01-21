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Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Changes Of Interest/Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder - Tembusu Capital Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 21, 2021 17:50
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Changes of interest/changes in interest of Substantial Shareholder - Tembusu Capital Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG210121OTHRJIML
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached Form 3 of Tembusu Capital Pte. Ltd. is for information.