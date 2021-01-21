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Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Changes Of Interest/Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder - Tembusu Capital Pte. Ltd.

21 Jan 2021 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 21, 2021 17:50
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Changes of interest/changes in interest of Substantial Shareholder - Tembusu Capital Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG210121OTHRJIML
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 3 of Tembusu Capital Pte. Ltd. is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 44,699 bytes)
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