News
Profit Guidance On The Unaudited Financial Results For Financial Year Ended 31 December 2020
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 22, 2021 18:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Profit Guidance
|Announcement Reference
|SG210122OTHRTUDV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.