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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

22 Jan 2021 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 22, 2021 19:04
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG210122OTHRO145
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2020, as attached for information:

1) News release : CMMT posts net property income of RM133.5 million for FY 2020;
2) Financial Result for the Fourth Quarter ended 31 Dec 2020; and
3) CMMT Presentation Slides : 4Q 2020 Financial Results.

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 216,073 bytes)
  2. Financials (Size: 216,077 bytes)
  3. Presentation (Size: 216,077 bytes)
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