News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Revaluation Of Properties
|Announcement Title
|Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 22, 2021 19:06
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Revaluation of Properties
|Announcement Reference
|SG210122OTHR8MV2
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.