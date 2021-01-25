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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Completion Of Divestment Of 100% Owned Subsidiary In China

25 Jan 2021 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 25, 2021 18:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST - COMPLETION OF DIVESTMENT OF 100% OWNED SUBSIDIARY IN CHINA
Announcement Reference SG210125OTHRGXGT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascott Residence Trust have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 81,052 bytes)
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