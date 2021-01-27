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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

27 Jan 2021 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 27, 2021 7:55
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG210127OTHR1GV6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, (as manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust) and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd., (as trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust), have today issued the following announcement, news release and presentations slides on Ascott Residence Trust ("ART") financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020, as attached for information.(1) ART News Release - Ascott Residence Trust posts distributable income of S$61.7 million in 2H 2020 and S$94.2 million in FY 2020(2) ART 2020 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements Announcement(3) ART Presentation Slides - 2H/FY 2020 Financial Results(4) ART Presentation Slides - Portfolio Details

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  1. Press Release (Size: 300,978 bytes)
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