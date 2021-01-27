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Ascott Residence Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation

27 Jan 2021 Back
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 27, 2021 7:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust - Asset Valuation
Announcement Reference SG210127OTHRODX0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, (as manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust) and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd., (as trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust), have today issued the announcement in relation to Ascott Residence Trust as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 729,096 bytes)
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