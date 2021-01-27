News
Ascott Residence Trust - (1) Acquisition Of Student Accommodation Property In Atlanta And (2) Expansion Of Investment Strategy
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 27, 2021 7:59
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART - Acquisition of Student Accommodation Property in Atlanta and Expansion of Investment Strategy
|Announcement Reference
|SG210127OTHRY847
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, (as manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust) and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd., (as trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust), have today issued the announcements in relation to Ascott Residence Trust ("ART") as attached for information.