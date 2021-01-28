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News

Ascendas India Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

28 Jan 2021 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 28, 2021 17:44
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG210128OTHRWPD1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust"), has today issued the following press release, announcement, presentation slides and supplementary information on a-iTrust's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 as attached for information:1) Press Release - Ascendas India Trust reports 8% (YoY) growth in DPU for FY2020;2) Announcement of Results for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2020; 3) Presentation Slides - 2H FY2020 Financial Results Presentation; and4) Supplementary Information

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  1. Press Release (Size: 209,798 bytes)
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