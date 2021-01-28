News
Ascendas India Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation
|Announcement Title
|Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 28, 2021 17:48
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas India Trust - Asset Valuation
|Announcement Reference
|SG210128OTHR3NRX
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.