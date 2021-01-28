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Ascendas India Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation

28 Jan 2021 Back
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 28, 2021 17:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas India Trust - Asset Valuation
Announcement Reference SG210128OTHR3NRX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 100,549 bytes)
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