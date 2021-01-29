News
CapitaLand China Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 29, 2021 6:49
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG210129OTHREOEI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand China Trust ("CLCT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CLCT's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020, as attached for information.1. News Release CLCT posts 2H 2020 distributable income of S$42.7 million2. Unaudited Financial Statements and Distribution announcement for year ended 31 December 20203. Presentation Slides Financial Results for FY 2020