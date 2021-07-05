News
Ascendas India Trust - Proposed Investment For Development Of A Data Centre Project In Navi Mumbai, India
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 5, 2021 6:45
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AIT - Proposed Investment for Development of a Data Centre Project in Navi Mumbai, India
|Announcement Reference
|SG210705OTHR0GFI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("AIT"), has today issued the announcement, press release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.