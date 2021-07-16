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Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Receipt Of Eligibility To List From The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited For The Proposed Listing Of CapitaLand Investment Limited

16 Jul 2021 Back
Announcement Title Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 16, 2021 20:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Receipt of Eligibility To List from SGX-ST for Proposed Listing of CapitaLand Investment Limited
Announcement Reference SG210716OTHRC7PA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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