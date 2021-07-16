News
Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Receipt Of Eligibility To List From The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited For The Proposed Listing Of CapitaLand Investment Limited
|Announcement Title
|Other Scheme of Arrangement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 16, 2021 20:33
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Receipt of Eligibility To List from SGX-ST for Proposed Listing of CapitaLand Investment Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG210716OTHRC7PA
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.