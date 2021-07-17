News
Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting
Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting
|Announcement Title
|Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 17, 2021 20:54
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG210717XMET9V41
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Please refer to the following attached documents for more information: 1. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") 2. Notice of Scheme Meeting 3. Proxy Form A (EGM) 4. Proxy Form B (Scheme Meeting) 5. Actions required from Shareholders and instructions for completing the proxy forms (English & Chinese version)
|Event Dates
|Meeting Date and Time
|10/08/2021 14:00:00
|Response Deadline Date
|07/08/2021 14:00:00
|Event Venue(s)
|Venue(s)
|Venue details
|Meeting Venue
|The EGM and Scheme Meeting will be held by way of electronic means. Shareholders will not be able to attend the EGM and Scheme Meeting in person.