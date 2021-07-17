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Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting

17 Jul 2021 Back

Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting

Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 17, 2021 20:54
Status New
Announcement Reference SG210717XMET9V41
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the following attached documents for more information: 1. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") 2. Notice of Scheme Meeting 3. Proxy Form A (EGM) 4. Proxy Form B (Scheme Meeting) 5. Actions required from Shareholders and instructions for completing the proxy forms (English & Chinese version)
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 10/08/2021 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date 07/08/2021 14:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The EGM and Scheme Meeting will be held by way of electronic means. Shareholders will not be able to attend the EGM and Scheme Meeting in person.

Attachments

  1. Notice Of EGM (Size: 106,435 bytes)
  2. Notice Of Scheme Meeting (Size: 104,905 bytes)
  3. Proxy Form - EGM (Size: 124,362 bytes)
  4. Proxy Form - Scheme Meeting (Size: 98,093 bytes)
  5. Notice To Shareholders (Size: 3,172,073 bytes)
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