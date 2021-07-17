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Scheme Document Dated 17 July 2021 - CapitaLand Limited

17 Jul 2021 Back
Announcement Title Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 17, 2021 21:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Scheme Document dated 17 July 2021 - CapitaLand Limited
Announcement Reference SG210717OTHR5GJ4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attached Scheme Document dated 17 July 2021 in relation to the Proposed Strategic Restructuring and Demerger of the Investment Management Business of CapitaLand Limited.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 7,785,150 bytes)
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