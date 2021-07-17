News
Scheme Document Dated 17 July 2021 - CapitaLand Limited
|Announcement Title
|Other Scheme of Arrangement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 17, 2021 21:08
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Scheme Document dated 17 July 2021 - CapitaLand Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG210717OTHR5GJ4
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Please refer to the attached Scheme Document dated 17 July 2021 in relation to the Proposed Strategic Restructuring and Demerger of the Investment Management Business of CapitaLand Limited.