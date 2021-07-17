News
Introductory Document Dated 17 July 2021 - CapitaLand Investment Limited
|Announcement Title
|Other Scheme of Arrangement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 17, 2021 21:09
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Introductory Document dated 17 July 2021 - CapitaLand Investment Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG210717OTHR3NEM
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Please refer to the attached Introductory Document dated 17 July 2021, issued in connection with the listing and quotation of all the issued ordinary shares in the capital of CapitaLand Investment Limited on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited by way of an introduction.