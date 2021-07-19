News
Strategic Restructuring Of CapitaLand Limited And Listing Of CapitaLand Investment - Presentation
|Announcement Title
|Other Scheme of Arrangement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 19, 2021 7:07
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Strategic Restructuring of CapitaLand Limited and Listing of CapitaLand Investment Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG210719OTHREN8S
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|MIchelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Please refer to the attached investor presentation: Strategic Restructuring of CapitaLand Limited and Listing of CapitaLand Investment 19 July 2021