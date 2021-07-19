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Strategic Restructuring Of CapitaLand Limited And Listing Of CapitaLand Investment - Presentation

19 Jul 2021 Back
Announcement Title Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 19, 2021 7:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Strategic Restructuring of CapitaLand Limited and Listing of CapitaLand Investment Limited
Announcement Reference SG210719OTHREN8S
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) MIchelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attached investor presentation: Strategic Restructuring of CapitaLand Limited and Listing of CapitaLand Investment 19 July 2021

Attachments

  1. Presentation on Strategic Restructuring of CL 19 Jul 2021 (Size: 4,318,688 bytes)
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