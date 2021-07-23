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News

Presentation Slides On Strategic Restructuring Of CapitaLand And Listing Of CapitaLand Investment

23 Jul 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 23, 2021 6:59
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Presentation Slides on Strategic Restructuring of CapitaLand and Listing of CapitaLand Investment
Announcement Reference SG210723OTHRPMQ8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand will present at "UOB: Corporate Presentation by CapitaLand" and "SGX Corporate Connect Webinar - In Conversation with CapitaLand" on 23 July 2021.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,709,512 bytes)
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