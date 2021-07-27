News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 27, 2021 6:58
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG210727OTHRX1WP
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (as manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust) and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (as trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust), have today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides in relation to Ascott Residence Trust's unaudited financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021, as attached for information:(1) News Release - Ascott Residence Trust raises 1H 2021 distribution per Stapled Security by 95% to 2.05 cents through active portfolio optimisation (2a) 2021 First Half Summary of Group Performance(2b) Condensed Interim Financial Statements for six-month period ended 30 June 2021(3) Presentation Slides - 1H 2021 Financial Results