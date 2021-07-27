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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Announcement Pursuant To Rule 706A Of The Listing Manual

27 Jul 2021 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 27, 2021 6:59
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust - Announcement pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual
Announcement Reference SG210727OTHRH4SM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (as manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust) and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (as trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust) have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 175,198 bytes)
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