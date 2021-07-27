News
Ascott Residence Trust - Announcement Pursuant To Rule 706A Of The Listing Manual
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 27, 2021 6:59
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust - Announcement pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual
|Announcement Reference
|SG210727OTHRH4SM
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (as manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust) and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (as trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust) have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.