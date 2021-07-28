News
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 28, 2021 6:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG210728OTHR06DF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ("CICT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CICT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2021, as attached for information:
(1) News Release - CICT posts 1H 2021 distributable income of S$335.9 million;
(2) 2021 First Half Unaudited Financial Statements and Distribution Announcement; and
(3) Presentation Slides: First Half 2021 Financial Results.
|Additional Details
|For Financial Period Ended
|30/06/2021