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News

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

28 Jul 2021 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 28, 2021 6:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG210728OTHR06DF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ("CICT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CICT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2021, as attached for information:

(1) News Release - CICT posts 1H 2021 distributable income of S$335.9 million;
(2) 2021 First Half Unaudited Financial Statements and Distribution Announcement; and
(3) Presentation Slides: First Half 2021 Financial Results.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2021

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 85,918 bytes)
  2. Financials (Size: 447,730 bytes)
  3. Presentation (Size: 3,286,442 bytes)
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