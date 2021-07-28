News
Notification Of Results Release
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 28, 2021 17:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Notification of Results Release
|Announcement Reference
|SG210728OTHRA1FK
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its unaudited financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 will be released before the start of trading on Friday, 13 August 2021.CapitaLand will hold a virtual results briefing at 9.30 am on the same day. The "LIVE" webcast will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com/1H2021_Financial_Results as well as on our corporate website www.capitaland.com .