CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Presentation Slides On Strategic Restructuring Of CapitaLand And Listing Of CapitaLand Investment

28 Jul 2021 Back
Announcement Title Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 28, 2021 17:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Presentation Slides on Strategic Restructuring of CapitaLand and Listing of CapitaLand Investment
Announcement Reference SG210728OTHR5NR1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand presented at "Phillip Capital: Guest Presentation by CapitaLand Limited" and "SIAS-CapitaLand Virtual Dialogue Session" on 28 July 2021

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,062,008 bytes)
Back to top