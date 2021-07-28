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News

Ascendas India Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results

28 Jul 2021 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 28, 2021 17:36
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG210728OTHRV8HH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust"), has today issued the following press release, announcement, presentation slides and supplementary information on a-iTrust's 1H FY2021 Financial Results as attached for information:1) Press Release - Ascendas India Trust posts 1H FY2021 DPU of 4.20 Singapore Cents;2) Announcement of Results for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2021;3) Presentation Slides - 1H FY2021 Financial Results Presentation; and4) Supplementary Information.

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  1. Press Release (Size: 197,408 bytes)
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