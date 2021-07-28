News
Ascendas India Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 28, 2021 17:36
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG210728OTHRV8HH
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust"), has today issued the following press release, announcement, presentation slides and supplementary information on a-iTrust's 1H FY2021 Financial Results as attached for information:1) Press Release - Ascendas India Trust posts 1H FY2021 DPU of 4.20 Singapore Cents;2) Announcement of Results for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2021;3) Presentation Slides - 1H FY2021 Financial Results Presentation; and4) Supplementary Information.