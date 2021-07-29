News
Presentation Slides On Strategic Restructuring Of CapitaLand And Listing Of CapitaLand Investment
|Announcement Title
|Other Scheme of Arrangement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 29, 2021 17:20
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Presentation Slides on Strategic Restructuring of CapitaLand and Listing of CapitaLand Investment
|Announcement Reference
|SG210729OTHRLSHF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand presented at Lim & Tan: "Virtual Dialogue with CapitaLand" on 29 July 2021