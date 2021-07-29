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News

CapitaLand China Trust - Financial Results For 1H 2021 And Related Announcements

29 Jul 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 29, 2021 17:32
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand China Trust - Financial Results for 1H 2021 and related announcements
Announcement Reference SG210729OTHRNZPV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand China Trust ("CLCT"), has today issued the following news release, announcements and presentation slides on CLCT's first half financial results, as attached for information:

1. News Release - CLCT's 1H 2021 distribution per unit rises strongly by 40.1% year-on-year
2. 2021 Half Year Unaudited Financial Statements and Distribution Announcement
3. Presentation Slides - Financial Results for 1H 2021
4. Announcement pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 353,001 bytes)
  2. Financials (Size: 690,139 bytes)
  3. Presentation (Size: 7,049,956 bytes)
  4. Rule 706A (Size: 139,540 bytes)
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