News
CapitaLand China Trust - Financial Results For 1H 2021 And Related Announcements
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 29, 2021 17:32
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand China Trust - Financial Results for 1H 2021 and related announcements
|Announcement Reference
|SG210729OTHRNZPV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand China Trust ("CLCT"), has today issued the following news release, announcements and presentation slides on CLCT's first half financial results, as attached for information:
1. News Release - CLCT's 1H 2021 distribution per unit rises strongly by 40.1% year-on-year
2. 2021 Half Year Unaudited Financial Statements and Distribution Announcement
3. Presentation Slides - Financial Results for 1H 2021
4. Announcement pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual