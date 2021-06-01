News
Members' Voluntary Liquidation Of Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary - Tianhe East Investments (BVI) Limited
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 1, 2021 17:40
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Members' Voluntary Liquidation of Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary
|Announcement Reference
|SG210601OTHRDYCH
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.