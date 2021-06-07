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News

CapitaLand China Trust - Completion Of Divestment Of The Company Which Holds CapitaMall Saihan

07 Jun 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 7, 2021 17:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand China Trust - Completion of divestment of the company which holds CapitaMall Saihan
Announcement Reference SG210607OTHROB95
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 57,645 bytes)
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