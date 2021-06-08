News
CapitaLand At CLSA Singapore Ecommerce Access Day 2021 (8 June 2021)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 8, 2021 6:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand at CLSA Singapore Ecommerce Access Day 2021 (8 June 2021)
|Announcement Reference
|SG210608OTHRQK6U
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.