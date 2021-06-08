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News

CapitaLand At CLSA Singapore Ecommerce Access Day 2021 (8 June 2021)

08 Jun 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 8, 2021 6:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand at CLSA Singapore Ecommerce Access Day 2021 (8 June 2021)
Announcement Reference SG210608OTHRQK6U
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,208,806 bytes)
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