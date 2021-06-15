CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving CapitaLand Limited - Dealings Disclosure

15 Jun 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 15, 2021 11:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed Scheme of Arrangement involving CapitaLand Limited (Dealings Disclosure)
Announcement Reference SG210615OTHRCNB3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited / Vineet Mishra
Designation Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 573,671 bytes)
Back to top