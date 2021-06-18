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News

Completion Of Divestment Of And Change Of Interest In Companies Holding Singapore-Hangzhou Science And Technology Park Phase I And Phase II In China

18 Jun 2021 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 18, 2021 17:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion of divestment of and change of interest in companies holding SHSTP Phase I and Phase II
Announcement Reference SG210618OTHRLXUX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement "Completion of divestment of and change of interest in companies holding Singapore-Hangzhou Science And Technology Park Phase I and Phase II in China" issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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