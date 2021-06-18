News
Completion Of Divestment Of And Change Of Interest In Companies Holding Singapore-Hangzhou Science And Technology Park Phase I And Phase II In China
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 18, 2021 17:45
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Completion of divestment of and change of interest in companies holding SHSTP Phase I and Phase II
|Announcement Reference
|SG210618OTHRLXUX
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement "Completion of divestment of and change of interest in companies holding Singapore-Hangzhou Science And Technology Park Phase I and Phase II in China" issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.