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News

CapitaLand China Trust - Completion Of the Proposed Acquisition Of The Companies Which Hold Singapore-Hangzhou Science & Technology Park Phase I And Phase II

18 Jun 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 18, 2021 17:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CLCT - Completion of proposed acquisition of the companies which hold SHSTP Phase I & II
Announcement Reference SG210618OTHRO9C1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT), has today issued an announcement "Completion of the proposed acquisition of the companies which hold Singapore-Hangzhou Science & Technology Park Phase I and Phase II" for information.

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