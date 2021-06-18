News
CapitaLand China Trust - Completion Of the Proposed Acquisition Of The Companies Which Hold Singapore-Hangzhou Science & Technology Park Phase I And Phase II
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 18, 2021 17:48
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CLCT - Completion of proposed acquisition of the companies which hold SHSTP Phase I & II
|Announcement Reference
|SG210618OTHRO9C1
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT), has today issued an announcement "Completion of the proposed acquisition of the companies which hold Singapore-Hangzhou Science & Technology Park Phase I and Phase II" for information.