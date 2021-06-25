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Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Receipt Of Approval-In-Principle From The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading limited For The Delisting Of CapitaLand Limited

25 Jun 2021 Back
Announcement Title Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 25, 2021 17:55
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Strategic Restructuring & Demerger of Investment Management Business - SGX AIP for Delisting of CL
Announcement Reference SG210625OTHR0OFR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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