News
Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Receipt Of Approval-In-Principle From The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading limited For The Delisting Of CapitaLand Limited
|Announcement Title
|Other Scheme of Arrangement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 25, 2021 17:55
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Strategic Restructuring & Demerger of Investment Management Business - SGX AIP for Delisting of CL
|Announcement Reference
|SG210625OTHR0OFR
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.