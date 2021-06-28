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News

Change Of Interest In Companies Holding Raffles City Properties In China

28 Jun 2021 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 28, 2021 6:50
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change of interest in companies holding Raffles City properties in China
Announcement Reference SG210628OTHRBBZL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 47,766 bytes)
  2. Press Release (Size: 388,252 bytes)
  3. Presentation (Size: 1,305,387 bytes)
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