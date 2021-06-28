News
Change Of Interest In Companies Holding Raffles City Properties In China
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 28, 2021 6:50
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Change of interest in companies holding Raffles City properties in China
|Announcement Reference
|SG210628OTHRBBZL
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.