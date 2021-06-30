News
Completion Of The Divestment Of 75% Of The Total Issued Share Capital Of Ascendas Fusion 5 Pte. Ltd., Which Owns The Land Known As 1 Fusionopolis Place Singapore 138522 And 3 Fusionopolis Place Singapore 138523
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 30, 2021 17:19
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Completion of the divestment of 75% of the total issued share capital of Ascendas Fusion 5 Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG210630OTHRXCUA
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.